Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avery Dennison, Schlumberger and Pioneer Natural Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/23, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avery Dennison Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 9/20/23, Schlumberger Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/12/23, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.84 on 9/21/23. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $190.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Avery Dennison Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when AVY shares open for trading on 9/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for SLB to open 0.42% lower in price and for PXD to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVY, SLB, and PXD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY):



Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB):



Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for Avery Dennison Corp, 1.67% for Schlumberger Ltd, and 3.07% for Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

In Friday trading, Avery Dennison Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Schlumberger Ltd shares are up about 1.6%, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

