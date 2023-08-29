Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avangrid, Universal Health Services and Bruker

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR), Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS), and Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 10/2/23, Universal Health Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/15/23, and Bruker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of AGR's recent stock price of $35.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of Avangrid Inc to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when AGR shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for UHS to open 0.15% lower in price and for BRKR to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGR, UHS, and BRKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR):



Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS):



Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.02% for Avangrid Inc, 0.60% for Universal Health Services, Inc., and 0.31% for Bruker Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Avangrid Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Bruker Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

