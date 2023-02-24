Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avangrid, MGE Energy and Universal Health Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 4/3/23, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 3/15/23, and Universal Health Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of AGR's recent stock price of $40.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Avangrid Inc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when AGR shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.57% lower in price and for UHS to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGR, MGEE, and UHS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.35% for Avangrid Inc, 2.29% for MGE Energy Inc, and 0.55% for Universal Health Services, Inc..

In Friday trading, Avangrid Inc shares are currently down about 1%, MGE Energy Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.