Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avangrid, MGE Energy and Dominion Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 4/1/24, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4275 on 3/15/24, and Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 3/20/24. As a percentage of AGR's recent stock price of $30.93, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of Avangrid Inc to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when AGR shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.68% lower in price and for D to open 1.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGR, MGEE, and D, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.69% for Avangrid Inc, 2.70% for MGE Energy Inc, and 5.73% for Dominion Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Avangrid Inc shares are currently down about 3.6%, MGE Energy Inc shares are off about 1.9%, and Dominion Energy Inc shares are off about 2.7% on the day.

