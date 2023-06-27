Ex-Dividend Reminder: AvalonBay Communities, Chimera Investment and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.65 on 7/17/23, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/31/23, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 7/17/23. As a percentage of AVB's recent stock price of $186.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when AVB shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 3.15% lower in price and for PEB to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVB, CIM, and PEB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM):



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.54% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc., 12.59% for Chimera Investment Corp, and 0.31% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

In Tuesday trading, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Chimera Investment Corp shares are trading flat, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.