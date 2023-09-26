Ex-Dividend Reminder: AvalonBay Communities, Centerspace and Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB), Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.65 on 10/16/23, Centerspace will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 10/10/23, and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 10/10/23. As a percentage of AVB's recent stock price of $176.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when AVB shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for CSR to open 1.21% lower in price and for FBRT to open 2.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVB, CSR, and FBRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



Centerspace (Symbol: CSR):



Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.74% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc., 4.84% for Centerspace, and 10.33% for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.7%, Centerspace shares are down about 0.6%, and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

