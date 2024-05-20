Ex-Dividend Reminder: Autoliv, Gildan Activewear and Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/24, Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 6/12/24, Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 6/17/24, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 6/6/24. As a percentage of ALV's recent stock price of $125.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Autoliv Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when ALV shares open for trading on 5/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for GIL to open 0.58% lower in price and for VAC to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALV, GIL, and VAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):



Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL):



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.17% for Autoliv Inc, 2.32% for Gildan Activewear Inc, and 3.10% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp..

In Monday trading, Autoliv Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Gildan Activewear Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

