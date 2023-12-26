Ex-Dividend Reminder: Autohome, West Fraser Timber and Ralph Lauren

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM), West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG), and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Autohome Inc will pay its annual dividend of $1.15 on 3/27/24, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/15/24, and Ralph Lauren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 1/12/24. As a percentage of ATHM's recent stock price of $27.97, this dividend works out to approximately 4.11%, so look for shares of Autohome Inc to trade 4.11% lower — all else being equal — when ATHM shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for WFG to open 0.35% lower in price and for RL to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATHM, WFG, and RL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM):



West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG):



Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.11% for Autohome Inc, 1.40% for West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, and 2.06% for Ralph Lauren Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Autohome Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are up about 0.8%, and Ralph Lauren Corp shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.