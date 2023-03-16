Ex-Dividend Reminder: Autohome, J&J Snack Foods and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/20/23, Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM), J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF), and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Autohome Inc will pay its annual dividend of $0.58 on 4/11/23, J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 4/11/23, and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1125 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of ATHM's recent stock price of $29.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of Autohome Inc to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when ATHM shares open for trading on 3/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for JJSF to open 0.49% lower in price and for THQ to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ATHM, JJSF, and THQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM):



J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):



Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.98% for Autohome Inc, 1.98% for J&J Snack Foods Corp., and 7.45% for Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund.

In Thursday trading, Autohome Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are down about 0.9%, and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

