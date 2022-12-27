Markets
ATNI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: ATN International, Monolithic Power Systems and Xerox Holdings

December 27, 2022 — 10:14 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, ATN International Inc (Symbol: ATNI), Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR), and Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ATN International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/6/23, Monolithic Power Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 1/13/23, and Xerox Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/31/23. As a percentage of ATNI's recent stock price of $47.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of ATN International Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when ATNI shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for MPWR to open 0.22% lower in price and for XRX to open 1.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATNI, MPWR, and XRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ATN International Inc (Symbol: ATNI):

ATNI+Dividend+History+Chart

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR):

MPWR+Dividend+History+Chart

Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX):

XRX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for ATN International Inc, 0.87% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc, and 6.91% for Xerox Holdings Corp.

In Tuesday trading, ATN International Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are down about 1.7%, and Xerox Holdings Corp shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

