Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atmos Energy, MMM and Blue Owl Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/23, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 9/5/23, 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 9/12/23, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 8/31/23. As a percentage of ATO's recent stock price of $115.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Atmos Energy Corp. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when ATO shares open for trading on 8/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for MMM to open 1.49% lower in price and for OWL to open 1.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATO, MMM, and OWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):



3M Co (Symbol: MMM):



Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.57% for Atmos Energy Corp., 5.94% for 3M Co, and 4.94% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A.

In Wednesday trading, Atmos Energy Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5%, 3M Co shares are down about 0.1%, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.