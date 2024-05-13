Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlas Energy Solutions, Coterra Energy and Marathon Petroleum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/24, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (Symbol: AESI), Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 5/23/24, Coterra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 5/30/24, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.825 on 6/10/24. As a percentage of AESI's recent stock price of $22.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when AESI shares open for trading on 5/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for CTRA to open 0.75% lower in price and for MPC to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AESI, CTRA, and MPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (Symbol: AESI):



Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA):



Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.87% for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, 2.99% for Coterra Energy Inc, and 1.84% for Marathon Petroleum Corp..

In Monday trading, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Coterra Energy Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

