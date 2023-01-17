Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlas, Compass Diversified and Procter & Gamble

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/19/23, Atlas Corp. (Symbol: ATCO), Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI), and Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlas Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/30/23, Compass Diversified will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/26/23, and Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9133 on 2/15/23. As a percentage of ATCO's recent stock price of $15.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Atlas Corp. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when ATCO shares open for trading on 1/19/23. Similarly, investors should look for CODI to open 1.19% lower in price and for PG to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATCO, CODI, and PG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atlas Corp. (Symbol: ATCO):



Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI):



Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Atlas Corp., 4.76% for Compass Diversified, and 2.41% for Procter & Gamble Company.

In Tuesday trading, Atlas Corp. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Compass Diversified shares are down about 0.3%, and Procter & Gamble Company shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.