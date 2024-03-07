Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, Autoliv and Nordstrom

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/24, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY), Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), and Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 3/22/24, Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 3/27/24, and Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/27/24. As a percentage of AY's recent stock price of $17.90, this dividend works out to approximately 2.49%, so look for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc to trade 2.49% lower — all else being equal — when AY shares open for trading on 3/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for ALV to open 0.58% lower in price and for JWN to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AY, ALV, and JWN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY):



Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):



Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.94% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, 2.31% for Autoliv Inc, and 4.33% for Nordstrom, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are currently up about 2.7%, Autoliv Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Nordstrom, Inc. shares are down about 16.1% on the day.

