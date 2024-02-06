Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlantic Union Bankshares, WSFS Financial and German American Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/24, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB), WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS), and German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 2/23/24, WSFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/23/24, and German American Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 2/20/24. As a percentage of AUB's recent stock price of $33.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when AUB shares open for trading on 2/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for WSFS to open 0.36% lower in price and for GABC to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AUB, WSFS, and GABC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS):



German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.78% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, 1.42% for WSFS Financial Corp, and 3.43% for German American Bancorp Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are currently off about 1%, WSFS Financial Corp shares are off about 2.4%, and German American Bancorp Inc shares are down about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.