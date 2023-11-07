Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlantic Union Bankshares, International Business Machines and J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/23, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB), International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 11/24/23, International Business Machines Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.66 on 12/9/23, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 11/24/23. As a percentage of AUB's recent stock price of $31.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when AUB shares open for trading on 11/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for IBM to open 1.12% lower in price and for JBHT to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AUB, IBM, and JBHT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM):



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.10% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, 4.48% for International Business Machines Corp, and 0.97% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are currently down about 1.7%, International Business Machines Corp shares are off about 0.4%, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.