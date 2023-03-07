Ex-Dividend Reminder: Astec Industries, BWX Technologies and eBay

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/23, Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), and eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/30/23, BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/28/23, and eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/24/23. As a percentage of ASTE's recent stock price of $46.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Astec Industries, Inc. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when ASTE shares open for trading on 3/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for BWXT to open 0.37% lower in price and for EBAY to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASTE, BWXT, and EBAY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE):



BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):



eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.12% for Astec Industries, Inc., 1.49% for BWX Technologies inc, and 2.24% for eBay Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Astec Industries, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.8%, BWX Technologies inc shares are trading flat, and eBay Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

