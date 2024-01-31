News & Insights

Markets
AIZ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Assurant, Lakeland Bancorp and Blackstone

January 31, 2024 — 10:49 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/24, Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ), Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI), and Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 3/25/24, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 2/15/24, and Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 2/12/24. As a percentage of AIZ's recent stock price of $170.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Assurant Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when AIZ shares open for trading on 2/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for LBAI to open 1.01% lower in price and for BX to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIZ, LBAI, and BX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ):

AIZ+Dividend+History+Chart

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI):

LBAI+Dividend+History+Chart

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):

BX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.69% for Assurant Inc, 4.03% for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., and 2.96% for Blackstone Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Assurant Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. shares are off about 1%, and Blackstone Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Tech Stocks
 CVRR Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding TLK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIZ
LBAI
BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.