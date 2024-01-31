Ex-Dividend Reminder: Assurant, Lakeland Bancorp and Blackstone

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/24, Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ), Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI), and Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 3/25/24, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 2/15/24, and Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 2/12/24. As a percentage of AIZ's recent stock price of $170.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Assurant Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when AIZ shares open for trading on 2/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for LBAI to open 1.01% lower in price and for BX to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIZ, LBAI, and BX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ):



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI):



Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.69% for Assurant Inc, 4.03% for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., and 2.96% for Blackstone Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Assurant Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. shares are off about 1%, and Blackstone Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.