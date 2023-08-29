Ex-Dividend Reminder: Associated Banc-Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher and SLM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG), and SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Associated Banc-Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/15/23, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/15/23, and SLM Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of ASB's recent stock price of $16.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of Associated Banc-Corp to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when ASB shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for AJG to open 0.24% lower in price and for SLM to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASB, AJG, and SLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB):



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG):



SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.99% for Associated Banc-Corp, 0.96% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., and 3.06% for SLM Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Associated Banc-Corp shares are currently down about 0.6%, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are down about 0.1%, and SLM Corp. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.