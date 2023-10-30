Ex-Dividend Reminder: Asml Hldg, Conagra Brands and Hope Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/23, Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF), Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), and Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Asml Hldg NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.45 on 11/10/23, Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/30/23, and Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 11/16/23. As a percentage of ASMLF's recent stock price of $585.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Asml Hldg NV to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when ASMLF shares open for trading on 11/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for CAG to open 1.28% lower in price and for HOPE to open 1.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASMLF, CAG, and HOPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF):



Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):



Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for Asml Hldg NV, 5.11% for Conagra Brands Inc, and 6.43% for Hope Bancorp Inc.

In Monday trading, Asml Hldg NV shares are currently up about 0.2%, Conagra Brands Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Hope Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

