Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ashland, Mosaic and Agnico Eagle Mines

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH), Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ashland Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 12/15/22, Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/15/22, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of ASH's recent stock price of $110.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Ashland Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when ASH shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MOS to open 0.29% lower in price and for AEM to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASH, MOS, and AEM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH):



Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for Ashland Inc, 1.17% for Mosaic Co, and 3.20% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

In Monday trading, Ashland Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Mosaic Co shares are down about 1%, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

