Ex-Dividend Reminder: Artisan Partners Asset Management, Origin Bancorp and MGIC Investment Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK), and MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 2/29/24, Origin Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/29/24, and MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 3/5/24. As a percentage of APAM's recent stock price of $42.86, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when APAM shares open for trading on 2/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for OBK to open 0.50% lower in price and for MTG to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APAM, OBK, and MTG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):



Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK):



MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.35% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, 1.98% for Origin Bancorp Inc, and 2.41% for MGIC Investment Corp..

In Monday trading, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Origin Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and MGIC Investment Corp. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

