Ex-Dividend Reminder: Artisan Partners Asset Management, Assured Guaranty and St. Joe

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/23, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), and St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/31/23, Assured Guaranty Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 5/31/23, and St. Joe Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of APAM's recent stock price of $32.64, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when APAM shares open for trading on 5/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for AGO to open 0.53% lower in price and for JOE to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APAM, AGO, and JOE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):



Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO):



St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.13% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, 2.13% for Assured Guaranty Ltd, and 0.94% for St. Joe Co..

In Friday trading, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are up about 0.4%, and St. Joe Co. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

