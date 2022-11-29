Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arthur J. Gallagher, First Merchants and OUTFRONT Media

November 29, 2022 — 10:24 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/22, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG), First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME), and OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 12/16/22, First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/16/22, and OUTFRONT Media Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of AJG's recent stock price of $196.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when AJG shares open for trading on 12/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for FRME to open 0.75% lower in price and for OUT to open 1.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AJG, FRME, and OUT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG):

AJG+Dividend+History+Chart

First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME):

FRME+Dividend+History+Chart

OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT):

OUT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.04% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., 2.99% for First Merchants Corp, and 6.65% for OUTFRONT Media Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are currently down about 0.1%, First Merchants Corp shares are down about 0.7%, and OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

BNK Invest
