Ex-Dividend Reminder: Armstrong World Industries, TriMas and Valero Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/2/23, Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS), and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Armstrong World Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.254 on 8/17/23, TriMas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 8/10/23, and Valero Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 9/5/23. As a percentage of AWI's recent stock price of $78.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when AWI shares open for trading on 8/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for TRS to open 0.15% lower in price and for VLO to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWI, TRS, and VLO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI):



TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS):



Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.29% for Armstrong World Industries Inc, 0.59% for TriMas Corp, and 3.11% for Valero Energy Corp.

In Monday trading, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, TriMas Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Valero Energy Corp shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

