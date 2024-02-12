Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Selective Insurance Group and Southside Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), and Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 2/28/24, Selective Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/1/24, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 2/29/24. As a percentage of ARR's recent stock price of $18.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when ARR shares open for trading on 2/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for SIGI to open 0.35% lower in price and for SBSI to open 1.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARR, SIGI, and SBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI):



Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 15.28% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., 1.40% for Selective Insurance Group Inc, and 4.75% for Southside Bancshares, Inc..

In Monday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are currently up about 1.6%, Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 3%, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

