Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Republic Bancorp and Hanover Insurance Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA), and Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 9/28/23, Republic Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.374 on 10/20/23, and Hanover Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of ARR's recent stock price of $4.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when ARR shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for RBCAA to open 0.85% lower in price and for THG to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARR, RBCAA, and THG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA):



Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 19.53% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., 3.41% for Republic Bancorp, Inc., and 3.04% for Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares are down about 0.9%, and Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

