Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, PNC Financial Services Group and City Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/12/24, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), and City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 4/29/24, PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 5/5/24, and City Holding Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.715 on 4/30/24. As a percentage of ARR's recent stock price of $19.78, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when ARR shares open for trading on 4/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for PNC to open 0.96% lower in price and for CHCO to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARR, PNC, and CHCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC):



City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.56% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., 3.84% for PNC Financial Services Group, and 2.80% for City Holding Co..

In Wednesday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are currently up about 1.5%, PNC Financial Services Group shares are up about 0.3%, and City Holding Co. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

