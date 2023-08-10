Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, International Game Technology and PC Connection

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/23, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), and PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 8/30/23, International Game Technology PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/29/23, and PC Connection, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of ARR's recent stock price of $5.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when ARR shares open for trading on 8/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for IGT to open 0.61% lower in price and for CNXN to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARR, IGT, and CNXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT):



PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 18.77% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., 2.45% for International Game Technology PLC, and 0.60% for PC Connection, Inc..

In Thursday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, International Game Technology PLC shares are up about 0.1%, and PC Connection, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

