Ex-Dividend Reminder: Armada Hoffler Properties, Apple and Toro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/27/22, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (Symbol: AHH), Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), and Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/5/23, Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1667 on 1/9/23, and Toro Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 1/11/23. As a percentage of AHH's recent stock price of $11.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when AHH shares open for trading on 12/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for AAPL to open 0.13% lower in price and for TTC to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AHH, AAPL, and TTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (Symbol: AHH):



Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL):



Toro Company (Symbol: TTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.60% for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, 0.51% for Apple Inc, and 1.21% for Toro Company.

In Friday trading, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, Apple Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Toro Company shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.