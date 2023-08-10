Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARKO Corp, Otter Tail Corp. and Allete

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/23, ARKO Corp (Symbol: ARKO), Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR), and Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ARKO Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 9/1/23, Otter Tail Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4375 on 9/8/23, and Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6775 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of ARKO's recent stock price of $8.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of ARKO Corp to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when ARKO shares open for trading on 8/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for OTTR to open 0.48% lower in price and for ALE to open 1.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARKO, OTTR, and ALE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ARKO Corp (Symbol: ARKO):



Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR):



Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.46% for ARKO Corp, 1.92% for Otter Tail Corp., and 4.70% for Allete Inc.

In Thursday trading, ARKO Corp shares are currently trading flat, Otter Tail Corp. shares are up about 0.4%, and Allete Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

