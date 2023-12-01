News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ardagh Metal Packaging, Thales and Golden Ocean Group

December 01, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/23, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP), Thales (Symbol: THLEF), and Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/20/23, Thales will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.80 on 12/7/23, and Golden Ocean Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/13/23. As a percentage of AMBP's recent stock price of $4.02, this dividend works out to approximately 2.49%, so look for shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA to trade 2.49% lower — all else being equal — when AMBP shares open for trading on 12/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for THLEF to open 0.53% lower in price and for GOGL to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMBP, THLEF, and GOGL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP):

AMBP+Dividend+History+Chart

Thales (Symbol: THLEF):

THLEF+Dividend+History+Chart

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL):

GOGL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.95% for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, 1.05% for Thales, and 4.23% for Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

In Friday trading, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA shares are currently trading flat, Thales shares are up about 1.1%, and Golden Ocean Group Ltd shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

