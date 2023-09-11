Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ardagh Metal Packaging, Dole and Camping World Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/23, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP), Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE), and Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/28/23, Dole plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/5/23, and Camping World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of AMBP's recent stock price of $3.42, this dividend works out to approximately 2.92%, so look for shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA to trade 2.92% lower — all else being equal — when AMBP shares open for trading on 9/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for DOLE to open 0.71% lower in price and for CWH to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMBP, DOLE, and CWH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP):



Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE):



Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.70% for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, 2.83% for Dole plc, and 2.23% for Camping World Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA shares are currently up about 0.9%, Dole plc shares are up about 0.7%, and Camping World Holdings Inc shares are up about 2% on the day.

