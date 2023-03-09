Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ardagh Metal Packaging, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Centerra Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/23, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY), and Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/28/23, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 3/25/23, and Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/28/23. As a percentage of AMBP's recent stock price of $4.38, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when AMBP shares open for trading on 3/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for AY to open 1.55% lower in price and for CGAU to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMBP, AY, and CGAU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP):



Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY):



Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.13% for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, 6.20% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, and 4.63% for Centerra Gold Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA shares are currently down about 0.7%, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are off about 0.6%, and Centerra Gold Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.