Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arcos Dorados Holdings, Vail Resorts and Portland General Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/24/23, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO), Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), and Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/30/23, Vail Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.06 on 4/11/23, and Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4525 on 4/17/23. As a percentage of ARCO's recent stock price of $7.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when ARCO shares open for trading on 3/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for MTN to open 0.92% lower in price and for POR to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ARCO, MTN, and POR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO):



Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN):



Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.56% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, 3.69% for Vail Resorts Inc, and 3.85% for Portland General Electric Co..

In Wednesday trading, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Vail Resorts Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Portland General Electric Co. shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

