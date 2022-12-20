Markets
ARCO

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arcos Dorados Holdings, Alexander & Baldwin and JOYY

December 20, 2022 — 11:24 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/22/22, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO), Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX), and JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 12/30/22, Alexander & Baldwin Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/6/23, and JOYY Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of ARCO's recent stock price of $7.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when ARCO shares open for trading on 12/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for ALEX to open 1.15% lower in price and for YY to open 1.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARCO, ALEX, and YY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO):

ARCO+Dividend+History+Chart

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX):

ALEX+Dividend+History+Chart

JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY):

YY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, 4.61% for Alexander & Baldwin Inc, and 6.55% for JOYY Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and JOYY Inc shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

