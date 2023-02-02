Ex-Dividend Reminder: Archrock, Energy Transfer and Cheniere Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/23, Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC), Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), and Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Archrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/14/23, Energy Transfer LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 2/21/23, and Cheniere Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.395 on 2/27/23. As a percentage of AROC's recent stock price of $9.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of Archrock Inc to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when AROC shares open for trading on 2/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for ET to open 2.32% lower in price and for LNG to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AROC, ET, and LNG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC):



Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET):



Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.08% for Archrock Inc, 9.28% for Energy Transfer LP, and 1.03% for Cheniere Energy Inc..

In Thursday trading, Archrock Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Energy Transfer LP shares are up about 0.5%, and Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

