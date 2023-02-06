Ex-Dividend Reminder: Archer Daniels Midland, Sirius XM Holdings and TJX Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/23, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), and TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/2/23, Sirius XM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0242 on 2/24/23, and TJX Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 3/2/23. As a percentage of ADM's recent stock price of $82.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when ADM shares open for trading on 2/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for SIRI to open 0.47% lower in price and for TJX to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADM, SIRI, and TJX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):



Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI):



TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for Archer Daniels Midland Co., 1.87% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc, and 1.46% for TJX Companies.

In Monday trading, Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and TJX Companies shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

