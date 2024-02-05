News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Archer Daniels Midland, Constellation Brands and KB Home

February 05, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/24, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), and KB Home (Symbol: KBH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/29/24, Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 2/22/24, and KB Home will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/22/24. As a percentage of ADM's recent stock price of $55.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co. to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when ADM shares open for trading on 2/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for STZ to open 0.36% lower in price and for KBH to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADM, STZ, and KBH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):

ADM+Dividend+History+Chart

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):

STZ+Dividend+History+Chart

KB Home (Symbol: KBH):

KBH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.59% for Archer Daniels Midland Co., 1.42% for Constellation Brands Inc, and 1.34% for KB Home.

In Monday trading, Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are currently off about 1.9%, Constellation Brands Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and KB Home shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

