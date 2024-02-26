Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arch Resources, Dow and Barrick Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/24, Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), and Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arch Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/15/24, Dow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/8/24, and Barrick Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of ARCH's recent stock price of $167.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Arch Resources Inc to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when ARCH shares open for trading on 2/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for DOW to open 1.24% lower in price and for GOLD to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARCH, DOW, and GOLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH):



Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW):



Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.60% for Arch Resources Inc, 4.97% for Dow Inc, and 2.71% for Barrick Gold Corp..

In Monday trading, Arch Resources Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Dow Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Barrick Gold Corp. shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

