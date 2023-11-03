News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: ArcBest, United Rentals and Greenbrier Companies

November 03, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/23, ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), and Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/22/23, United Rentals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 11/22/23, and Greenbrier Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/29/23. As a percentage of ARCB's recent stock price of $118.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of ArcBest Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when ARCB shares open for trading on 11/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for URI to open 0.33% lower in price and for GBX to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARCB, URI, and GBX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB):

ARCB+Dividend+History+Chart

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI):

URI+Dividend+History+Chart

Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX):

GBX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for ArcBest Corp, 1.33% for United Rentals Inc, and 3.21% for Greenbrier Companies Inc.

In Friday trading, ArcBest Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, United Rentals Inc shares are up about 2.8%, and Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

