Ex-Dividend Reminder: ArcBest, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Standex International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/24, ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), and Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/24/24, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 5/24/24, and Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/24/24. As a percentage of ARCB's recent stock price of $117.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of ArcBest Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when ARCB shares open for trading on 5/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for JBHT to open 0.26% lower in price and for SXI to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARCB, JBHT, and SXI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB):



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT):



Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for ArcBest Corp, 1.03% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., and 0.71% for Standex International Corp..

In Tuesday trading, ArcBest Corp shares are currently up about 2.7%, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Standex International Corp. shares are down about 3.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks

 GPRE Price Target

 ETFs Holding CBPX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.