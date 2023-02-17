Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aramark, Yum! Brands and Carlyle Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/23, Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), and Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/8/23, Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.605 on 3/10/23, and Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 3/1/23. As a percentage of ARMK's recent stock price of $38.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Aramark to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when ARMK shares open for trading on 2/21/23. Similarly, investors should look for YUM to open 0.46% lower in price and for CG to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARMK, YUM, and CG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM):



Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for Aramark, 1.84% for Yum! Brands Inc, and 3.73% for Carlyle Group Inc.

In Friday trading, Aramark shares are currently down about 1.6%, Yum! Brands Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Carlyle Group Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

