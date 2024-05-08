Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aramark, Exelon and Bio-Techne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/10/24, Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC), and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 5/28/24, Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 6/14/24, and Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 5/24/24. As a percentage of ARMK's recent stock price of $30.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Aramark to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when ARMK shares open for trading on 5/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for EXC to open 1.00% lower in price and for TECH to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARMK, EXC, and TECH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):



Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for Aramark, 4.01% for Exelon Corp, and 0.41% for Bio-Techne Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Aramark shares are currently off about 2.8%, Exelon Corp shares are up about 1%, and Bio-Techne Corp shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

