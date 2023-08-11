Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aramark, Cheesecake Factory and Target

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/23, Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), and Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/29/23, Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/29/23, and Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 9/10/23. As a percentage of ARMK's recent stock price of $39.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Aramark to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when ARMK shares open for trading on 8/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for CAKE to open 0.76% lower in price and for TGT to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARMK, CAKE, and TGT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):



Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.11% for Aramark, 3.06% for Cheesecake Factory Inc., and 3.36% for Target Corp.

In Friday trading, Aramark shares are currently up about 0.1%, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are down about 0.4%, and Target Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

