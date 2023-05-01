Ex-Dividend Reminder: AptarGroup, Armstrong World Industries and TriMas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/3/23, AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR), Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), and TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AptarGroup Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 5/25/23, Armstrong World Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.254 on 5/18/23, and TriMas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 5/11/23. As a percentage of ATR's recent stock price of $120.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of AptarGroup Inc. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ATR shares open for trading on 5/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for AWI to open 0.37% lower in price and for TRS to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATR, AWI, and TRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for AptarGroup Inc., 1.49% for Armstrong World Industries Inc, and 0.63% for TriMas Corp.

In Monday trading, AptarGroup Inc. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and TriMas Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

