Ex-Dividend Reminder: Applied Materials, SBA Communications and Cogent Communications Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/24, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/13/24, SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 6/19/24, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.975 on 6/7/24. As a percentage of AMAT's recent stock price of $212.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Applied Materials, Inc. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when AMAT shares open for trading on 5/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for SBAC to open 0.49% lower in price and for CCOI to open 1.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMAT, SBAC, and CCOI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for Applied Materials, Inc., 1.97% for SBA Communications Corp, and 6.59% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc..

In Monday trading, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.9%, SBA Communications Corp shares are off about 1.7%, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

