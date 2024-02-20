Ex-Dividend Reminder: Applied Materials, Microchip Technology and Equifax

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/24, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/14/24, Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/8/24, and Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of AMAT's recent stock price of $199.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Applied Materials, Inc. to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when AMAT shares open for trading on 2/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for MCHP to open 0.55% lower in price and for EFX to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMAT, MCHP, and EFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP):



Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for Applied Materials, Inc., 2.21% for Microchip Technology Inc, and 0.60% for Equifax Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are currently up about 6.3%, Microchip Technology Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Equifax Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

