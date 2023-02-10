Ex-Dividend Reminder: Applied Industrial Technologies, Kennametal and CF Industries Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/23, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT), Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT), and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/28/23, Kennametal Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/28/23, and CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/28/23. As a percentage of AIT's recent stock price of $140.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when AIT shares open for trading on 2/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for KMT to open 0.71% lower in price and for CF to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIT, KMT, and CF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT):



CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., 2.82% for Kennametal Inc., and 1.81% for CF Industries Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, Kennametal Inc. shares are off about 0.9%, and CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.