Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple Hospitality REIT, Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Terreno Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR), and Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 4/17/23, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/14/23, and Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/6/23. As a percentage of APLE's recent stock price of $14.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when APLE shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for XHR to open 0.83% lower in price and for TRNO to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APLE, XHR, and TRNO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR):



Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.83% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, 3.31% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 2.61% for Terreno Realty Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and Terreno Realty Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

